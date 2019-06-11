Richard Merrill Cowell



Durham



Richard Merrill Cowell, 84, passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Duke University Hospital in Durham. He was born in Brooklyn, NY.



Mr. Cowell was a U.S. Air Force veteran and a member of Grey Stone Church where he was active in the Children's Ministry and the Second Mile Ministry. He enjoyed playing golf, Mah Jongg, and was an avid Duke Basketball fan. He loved spending time with family, especially his grandkids and great-grandkids.



Mr. Cowell is survived by his wife, Sharon Cowell; son, Rick Cowell; daughters, Lora Overcash (Ron), Robin Scott (Ray); grandchildren, Heather Pinkerton, Kevin Scott, Lindsey Hosner, Lorren Overcash, Erin Parham, Brandi Cramer, Rebecca Cowell, Cadie Cowell; and 7 great-grandchildren.



A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12th at Grey Stone Church with Dr. Clay Waters officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. in the church parlor.



The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Adam Wenzlik for his years of care and concern, and also the many doctors, nurses and aides at Duke Hospital.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Second Mile Ministry at Grey Stone Church: 2601 Hillsborough Rd., Durham, NC 27705.



The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com. Published in HeraldSun on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary