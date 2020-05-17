Richard Preston Penny
Bahama
Richard Preston Penny, son of the late Jack Bynum Penny, Sr. and Sybil Sykes Penny, passed away from cancer on May 13, 2020. Richard grew up in Durham, graduating from Durham High School, in 1967.
Richard loved his home in Bahama and being around his family. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed riding his horses, taking care of his cows, fishing, golfing, watching car racing, and hunting. He enjoyed square dancing on Friday nights with the Square Heels at Binkley Baptist Church in Chapel Hill. His favorite vacation was going to Myrtle Beach.
For 32 years, Richard owned the Guess Road Plant Shop in Durham. He enjoyed his customers and each spring was like a reunion when they returned to buy their plants. He was a life long member of Temple Baptist Church, where he previously served as Deacon.
Richard was honored to have served in the U.S. Navy. He served active duty from 1970 – 1972 and 4 additional years in the Navy Reserves. Richard is survived by his wife, Cathy of 50 years, his sons, Troy Preston Penny and Scott Brian Penny. He is also survived by his brothers, Jack Bynum Penny, Jr. and Gary Wayne Penny (Cindy), and several nieces and nephews.
Due to the current circumstances, we will have a Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Temple Baptist Church, 2121 Umstead Rd., Durham, NC 27712 or to the Ronald McDonald House, 506 Alexander Ave., Durham, NC 27705.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in Herald Sun on May 17, 2020.