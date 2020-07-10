Richard Preston Penny
Bahama
Richard Preston Penny, son of the late Jack Bynum Penny, Sr. and Sybil Sykes Penny, passed away from cancer on May 13, 2020.
A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 12th at Clements Funeral Chapel in Durham with Rev. Mark Mofield officiating. Face masks and social distancing will be required for all chapel services and visitations. We ask that anyone experiencing cold/flu-like symptoms to stay home.
.