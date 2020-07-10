1/1
Richard Preston Penny
Richard Preston Penny

Bahama

Richard Preston Penny, son of the late Jack Bynum Penny, Sr. and Sybil Sykes Penny, passed away from cancer on May 13, 2020.

A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 12th at Clements Funeral Chapel in Durham with Rev. Mark Mofield officiating. Face masks and social distancing will be required for all chapel services and visitations. We ask that anyone experiencing cold/flu-like symptoms to stay home.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. A full length obituary may be found at www.clementsfuneralservice.com.

Published in Herald Sun on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
12
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Clements Funeral Service
Funeral services provided by
Clements Funeral Service
1105 BROAD ST
Durham, NC 27705
(919) 286-1224
