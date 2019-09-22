|
Richard Ray Poole, Jr.
June 7, 1930 - September 19, 2019
Chapel Hill
Richard Ray Poole, Jr. of Chapel Hill, NC died at his home on Thursday, September, 19, 2019 at the age of 89. Ray was retired. He moved to Chapel Hill in 1976 when he joined Home Security Life Insurance Company (now part of Transamerica Life Insurance Company) in Durham as a Vice President.
He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Patricia McCullen Poole, his sons Douglas R. Poole and Dale S. Poole of Chapel Hill and his beloved grandchildren Alexander J. Poole of Washington, DC and Melissa Poole of Atlanta, GA.
He was predeceased by his first wife, the mother of his sons, Marian J. Poole.
Family visitation will be at Walker's Funeral Home in Chapel Hill on Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00PM.
A family gathering for interment at the Chapel Hill Memorial Cemetery will take place at a later date.
Walker's Funeral Home of Chapel Hill has been entrusted to care for the Poole family.
Published in HeraldSun on Sept. 22, 2019