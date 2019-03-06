Home

Clements Funeral Service
148 N Churton St.
Hillsborough, NC 27278
(919) 732-8002
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Richard W. Dickinson


1942 - 2019
Richard W. Dickinson Obituary
Richard W. Dickinson

Hillsborough

Richard Wayne Dickinson, 77, of Hillsborough, NC passed from this life unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. Richard was born January 5, 1942 in Chillicothe, Ohio to the late August Wayne Dickinson and Marjorie Shipley Dickinson. On May 28, 1972 he married Janet Lela Eakins who survives. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his brother Robert Dickinson (Georgianna) of Chillicothe, Ohio and by several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Richard was a graduate of Ohio University and served in the Ohio National Guard. His career included positions in teaching, accounting, and social services. He worked for social services in both Buncombe County and Orange County and retired from the Orange County Department of Social Services in 2004. Following his retirement Richard was an active volunteer with Friends of Orange County DSS.

There will be a visitation with family and friends on Thursday, March 7, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Clements Funeral Home in Hillsborough. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Friends of Orange County DSS, P.O. Box 1272, Hillsborough, NC 27278.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. in Hillsborough. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com
Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 6, 2019
