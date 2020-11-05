1/1
RiChmond Edward "Ed" Stewart
Richmond "Ed" Edward

Stewart

August 29, 1929 - November 1, 2020

Funeral services for Richmond "Ed" Edward Stewart will be held at Noon Sat., Nov. 7, 2020 at St. Joseph AME Church, 2521 Fayetteville St.

Public viewing, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at Fisher Memorial Funeral Parlor.

In lieu of flowers, the family desires that contributions be made to the NCCU Foundation, Inc., to support the NCCU Athletics Department. Please make checks payable and mail to: NCCU Foundation, Inc., 1801 Fayetteville Street, Durham, NC, 27707; please write NCCU Athletics Stronger Together -E. Stewart on the memo line of the check. You can visit the Ways to Give page at: www.everyeagleeveryyear.org. click Athletics Stronger Together (in drop down box) and in the comment box enter E. Stewart.

www.fishermemorialfuneralparlor.com

Published in Herald Sun on Nov. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fisher Memorial Funeral Parlor
3137 Fayetteville Street
Durham, NC 27707
(919) 682-3276
