The life of Mr. Rickey Darnell Ramsey was Celebrated on This past Monday in Durham NC. He was the son of the late Mr. Oscar and Eva Winstead Ramsey. Mr. Ramsey was born June 1, 1958, in Person County, NC, and departed this life June 11, 2019, at his home in Durham.



As the owner and operator of R&R Landscaping, INC, he loved serving others in the community with his kind heart. He always put his best efforts into his work even until the end.



Mr. Ramsey was preceded in death by three sisters , Jeanette Ramsey, Bettie Lou Winstead, and Eva May Maynard and one brother, Mr. Oscar Raymond Ramsey, and a nephew, James Stewart.



He leaves to cherish his memories: one daughter, Tamera B Wilson (Tazz); two grandchildren, Brendon & Jonathan Wilson; three sisters, Lucy Ramsey, Helen McFeaders, Diana Jones(Alfred); a host of Nieces & Nephews, Great Nieces and Nephews and a wealth of close family and special friends.



He also had a very Special & Dear Step-Son, Eddie Weeks, who worked with him and and was with him daily.



The family would like to thank everyone for their support of R&R Landscaping through the years and the condolences, prayers and kindness offered throughout this time of great sorrow.



