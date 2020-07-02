Robert "Bobby" Adams Bowling



FRANKLINTON



Mr. Robert "Bobby" Adams Bowling, 89, passed away, Monday, June 29, 2020.



Bobby was born December 27, 1930 to the late Otha and Affie Bowling in Durham, NC. He was employed as a Fixer with Liggett & Myers Tobacco Company for 38 years. He also served in the Naval Reserves until 1952. Bobby loved the UNC Tarheels and wanted everyone else to as well. He often met people and asked "Are you a Tarheel?" He loved to go to the best restaurant in Creedmoor, Bojangle's, and talk UNC sports. He was an avid hunter and loved the outdoors. Bobby passionately served as a Boy Scout Leader with Troop 490 at Durham Memorial Baptist Church, where he was a member, for many years. He will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather. His humor and quick wit will be missed.



Mr. Bowling is preceded in death by his brothers, Victor and Bennie Bowling, sisters, Martha Lou Adcock and Daphine Murray.



Mr. Bowling is survived by his wife of 64 years, Catherine W. Bowling, son, Randall A. Bowling (Wendy) of Durham; daughter, Julie B. Ethridge (Lee) of Durham; grandchildren, Kelly Bowling, Andrew Bowling, Brandon Wright and Dylan Wright; special pet companion, Nikki.



A memorial service will be held at Hudson Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Dr. Gerald Goodwin will officiate.



Flowers are acceptable or memorial contributions can be directed to Amedisys Hospice, 220 New Fidelity Court, Garner, NC 27529.



