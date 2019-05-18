|
|
Robert Greene Baldwin
February 15, 1922- May 15, 2019
Carrboro
Robert Greene Baldwin was born February 15, 1922 to the late Charlie Lee and Rebecca Baldwin. God called Robert from this earthly life on May 15th 2019. He lived a great and beautiful life. Funeral services will be at Saint Joseph CME Church. 510 West Rosemary St. Chapel Hill, NC 27516 on Tuesday May 21, 2019. Visitation will begin at 11:30 am and the service will begin at 12 pm. Funeral Services arranged by Jones Funeral Home of Chapel Hill, NC. 919-967-3288
Published in HeraldSun on May 18, 2019