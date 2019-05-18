Home

Jones Funeral Home Inc
112 S Graham St
Chapel Hill, NC 27516
(919) 967-3288
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Saint Joseph CME Church
510 West Rosemary St.
Chapel Hill, NC
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Saint Joseph CME Church
510 West Rosemary St.
Chapel Hill, NC
View Map

Robert Baldwin


1922 - 2019
Robert Baldwin Obituary
Robert Greene Baldwin

February 15, 1922- May 15, 2019

Carrboro

Robert Greene Baldwin was born February 15, 1922 to the late Charlie Lee and Rebecca Baldwin. God called Robert from this earthly life on May 15th 2019. He lived a great and beautiful life. Funeral services will be at Saint Joseph CME Church. 510 West Rosemary St. Chapel Hill, NC 27516 on Tuesday May 21, 2019. Visitation will begin at 11:30 am and the service will begin at 12 pm. Funeral Services arranged by Jones Funeral Home of Chapel Hill, NC. 919-967-3288
Published in HeraldSun on May 18, 2019
