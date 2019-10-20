Home

POWERED BY

Services
Michael E Brown Funeral Services Llc
2333 Fenner Rd
Cazenovia, NY 13035
315-655-4615

Robert Bolton


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Bolton Obituary
Robert H. Bolton

February 15, 1929 - October, 10, 2019

Chapel Hill, NC

Robert H. Bolton

Robert H. Bolton, who died October 10, 2019 was born in Syracuse, NY in 1929.

He earned a BA in history from Syracuse University, a Masters in Sacred Theology at Boston University School of Sacred Theology, and a PhD in Social Psychology from Union Graduate School.

He married Nancy Holton and they had four children: James, Elizabeth, Douglas and Kristin.

He pastored United Methodist Churches in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Marcellus, NY and finally University Methodist Church in Syracuse, NY where he created the Onondaga Pastoral Counseling Center which became the fourth largest such service in the country. Over time he became skeptical of Christian theology while still aspiring to follow the Christian social ethic. He resigned from the church.

In 1972 Bolton married Dorothy Grover, the love of his life. Over their fifty years of marriage their family consisted of seven children and seventeen grandchildren.

In 1973 the Bolton's co-founded and co-led Ridge Associates, a training firm which initially trained classroom teachers and went on to train all levels of management in Fortune 500 Corporations. His book People Skills (Simon & Schuster) was included the the Hundred Best Books on Psychology. The Bolton's co-authored five other books.

Bob would like to be remembered as a person with integrity, a loving husband and father, and a person whose vocation as a minister, and later a behavioral scientist, fostered growth in individuals and collaboration among people.
Published in HeraldSun from Oct. 20 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now