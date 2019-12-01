|
|
Robert Winston Carr, Sr.
March 21, 1921 - November 28, 2019
Durham
Durham Architect, Robert Winston Carr, Sr. the younger son of Amy Conyers Winston and George Watts Carr, Sr. died Thursday at his Beverly Drive home. Robert was known as "Judge Carr" a lifelong nickname derived from his maternal Grandfather, Judge Robert Watson Winston.
"Judge" attended the Durham Public Schools, graduating Durham High School Class of 1938. He attended the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill later transferring to the University of Pennsylvania to pursue the study of Architecture.
Following receipt of his Bachelor Degree in Architecture, in 1943 he enlisted in the United States Navy. Navy indoctrination occurred at Hollywood, Florida followed by nine months of instruction in Naval Architecture and Marine Shipbuilding at the University of Michigan. Afterwards "Judge" was sent to Tampa, Florida where he was assigned to Naval oversight inspections w/ the Tampa Shipbuilding Co. from the laying of keels to… final fit out.
Following the War "Judge" returned to Durham and joined… the Office of Geo. Watts Carr / Architects his Father's Architectural Practice. For more than 60 years "Judge" worked alongside of and in concert with a number of longtime Associates in a diverse practice that accomplished Projects of all type and complexity. (Federal, State, City, County, Institutional, public / private, large and small) This included…1) Initial Master Plan, renovations and new constructions to transform the abandoned 1909 Watts Hospital Campus to… The NC School of Science & Mathematics; 2) Restoration, renovation and addition to…1916 Durham County Courthouse; 3) Expansion and renovations at the VA Medical Center, Durham. (Site Development, Clinics, Laboratory, Emergency Dept., Atrium Dining, MRI & ICU Tower); 4) NC State Museum of Natural Sciences, Raleigh.
Two Projects of special importance to "Judge" were the Flentrop Organ installation @ the Duke University Chapel and the NC Maritime Museum, Beaufort.
"Judge" was a team player who thoroughly enjoyed his work. He was not one to seek individual importance rather he was comfortable allowing those he worked with to share in the accomplishments. This included clients, staff, engineering consultants, material suppliers and many area contractors.
A rural, agrarian looking Forest Hills was his and his brother's early childhood playground which over time became a neighborhood of close friends and relatives with families to raise including a multitude of children and dogs roaming w/o restriction. Truly good ole days!
Later in life "Judge" could often be found on Summer weekends in Morehead City partaking in boating and fishing with family and golf with a host of fellow weekend cronies.
"Judge" was predeceased in death by his wife Julia Carver Toms and his older brother… George Watts Carr, Jr. He is survived by three sons and one daughter. Robert Winston Carr, Jr. (Muff); Edgar Toms Carr (Marabeth); Lee Carver Carr (Debbie) and Julia Carr Day (Dave). He also leaves five grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Of special note:
The Family wishes to extend a heartfelt appreciation to Kimberly Locklear of Native American Angels.
A grave side Service will be conducted by Rev. M. Jonah Kendall at 11:00 AM Tues. December 3, 2019 at the Carr / Watts Family Plot in the older Section F of Maplewood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be sent to St. Phillips Episcopal Church @ 403 E. Main St., Durham, NC 27701 as beneficiary.
Funeral arrangements are being provided by Hall Wynne Funeral Home, of Durham.
Published in HeraldSun on Dec. 1, 2019