Robert F. Cheek
April 5th, 1931- June 5th, 2019
Butner
Robert F (Bobby) Cheek, 88, of Butner, NC died peacefully on June 5th, 2019 surrounded by his Loving family at Hock Pavilion in Durham. A Celebration of Life Service will be held 2:00 PM, Saturday, June 8th at the Community United Methodist Church 507 W E Street Butner, NC. Visitation will begin at 12:30 PM. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Community United Methodist Church in his name 507 W. E Street Butner, NC 27509 or Duke Hospice (Hock Pavilion) 4023 N Roxboro St. Durham NC 27704
Published in HeraldSun on June 7, 2019