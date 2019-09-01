|
Robert (Lee) Cook, Jr.
Durham
Robert (Lee) Cook Jr, 65, of Durham passed away peacefully Wednesday, August 28th, 2019 surrounded by his family after a 7 month battle with Pancreatic Cancer. He was the loving husband of DeLynda Cook. Lee was born in Danville, VA, May 30 th , 1954. He was the son of our beloved Rheta May Gosney Cook and Robert Lee Cook. Both deceased.
Lee was a faithful and proud member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, serving in many leadership positions in the church. Lee took every opportunity he had to share his unshakable testimony of the Gospel of Jesus Christ and the love that our Heavenly Parents have for all of us.
Lee grew up in Richmond, VA and his family moved his senior year to NJ and graduated from Mahwah High School in Mahwah, NJ. He served in the U.S. Air Force for 4 years in Fort Hood, Texas, as a Weather Specialist, receiving the Longevity Service Award and Good Conduct Medal.
Lee graduated from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, in Belton, Texas with a B.A. in Mathematics.
Lee had a zest and excitement for life as there was never a dull moment when he was around. He was a generous person and was known for doing many acts of service for his family, friends, strangers and community.
Lee was creative and enjoyed playing piano, accordion, guitar and writing music. He enjoyed hiking, camping, was good at all sports, especially tennis. Lee loved creative writing and even published a book, "A Review of Lives" which shares how much our Heavenly Parents love us and want us to return back to them.
Lee worked for 37 years as an IT Software Developer Architect, for IBM most of his career, but more recently worked for Homeland Security, Cognizant and Infosys Systems.
Lee was the best "Step-Up" Dad to Sariah Stockwell and Sam Stockwell of the home and a wonderful father to Brian (Laura) Cook of Durham, Lacey (Wes) Lambe of Chapel Hill, Jessica Cook of Brooklyn, NY, Sheryl Cook of Brooklyn, NY, Suzette Cook of Brooklyn, NY, Elizabeth Cook and Jacquelyn Cook of Durham. Lee had 5 Grandchildren, Clyde and Hudson Lambe and Elliot, Quincy and Ames Nielsen. Lee is also survived by 2 sisters, Karen Heter of Wilmington, NC and Susan (Bob) Botta of Ramsey, NJ.
The Funeral will be held on September 7th, 2019 at 11 am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints located at 1050 Martin Luther King Blvd. Chapel Hill, NC 27514. Burial will follow at Alamance Memorial Park, Burlington, NC.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Duke HomeCare and Hospice and Hock Family Pavilion for their loving care.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to support the family at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-sam-and-sariah
Condolences may be offered at www.richandthompson.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Sept. 1, 2019