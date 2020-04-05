|
|
Robert Murphy Crook
August 11, 1943 ~ March 31, 2020
Chapel Hill
Robert Murphy Crook of Chapel Hill died on March 31, 2020. He was born August 11, 1943 to Vernon Baldwin Crook and Frances White Crook.
Robert grew up in Chapel Hill and attended Chapel Hill High School where he ran track and was an Eagle Scout. He graduated from the University of North Carolina where he was on the wrestling team. After graduation he worked at and retired from Sears. He returned to Chapel Hill in 1992 and was a charter member of Christ United Methodist Church. Robert was an avid Square Dancer, Round Dancer, and Bridge Player, as well as a lifelong Tar Heel fan.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Judith Williams Crook; his two sons, Brian and wife, Jennifer, of Chapel Hill and Shane and wife, Andi, of Asheville; and his four grandchildren, Will and Ethan of Asheville and Kathleen and Thomas of Chapel Hill.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to: Transitions Hospice Care- 250 Hospice Circle,Raleigh, NC 27607.
The family would like to thank Hospice for all their assistance.
Donaldson Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to serve the Crook family.
Published in HeraldSun on Apr. 5, 2020