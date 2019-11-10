Home

Clements Funeral Service
1105 Broad Street
Durham, NC 27705-3509
(919) 286-1224
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Clements Funeral Service
1105 Broad Street
Durham, NC 27705-3509
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Clements Funeral Service
1105 Broad Street
Durham, NC 27705-3509
Burial
Following Services
Oak Grove Memorial Gardens

Robert E. "Bob" Terry

Robert E. "Bob" Terry Obituary
Bob Terry

Rougemont

Robert "Bob" E. Terry, 64, died Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Hock Family Pavilion in Durham after an extended illness. Mr. Terry was born in Knott County, Kentucky to the late Raymond and Elizabeth Terry.

Mr. Terry was born in Mousie, KY and raised in Chicago. He then returned to Kentucky for high school. In 1973, he joined and served his country in the U.S. Air Force. Once discharged, he was employed by Digital Equipment Corporation until his retirement. Mr. Terry was a Durham resident for 30 years. The original Scout Master for BSA Troop 400 where he proudly and positively influenced young men of Durham County. He served as District Commissioner for the Mawat District, BSA. He loved golfing, hiking and all activities related to scouting.

Mr. Terry is survived by his wife, Anna Savage Terry; sons, Jason Robert Terry (Lisa), Seth Venable; daughter, Lori Venable; brothers, Jerry Terry, David Terry, Michael Terry; grandchildren, Jackson, Kailyn and Grace Terry; brothers-in-law, Bill Savage, James Savage (Brenda); sister-in-law, Isabel Hogue (Jerry); and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, November 15th at Clements Funeral Home in Durham. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 16th at Clements Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial contributions be made to BSA Troop 400, c/o Janice Howe, 116 Pawnee Ct., Durham, NC 27712.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Nov. 10, 2019
