Robert Earl Riley

Robert Earl Riley Obituary
Robert Earl Riley (Bobby)

Chapel Hill

Robert Earl Riley (Bobby), 71, passed away Friday, March 6 at Mebane Ridge Assisted Living. The funeral service will be conducted Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 2 pm at Antioch Baptist Church, 1707 White Cross Road, Chapel Hill by Reverends David Atwater and Rocky Coyle.

Bobby retired from UNC printing services with thirty plus years of service. In 1995, he was awarded the Massey Distinguished Service award for displaying friendliness, cheerful spirit and quiet determination to do his very best. To know Bobby was to love Bobby. His kindness and love for family and friends was boundless.

He was an avid Tarheel fan and loved UNC Basketball. Bobby was a great fan of The Andy Griffith Show. He and Nancy attended Mayberry Days in Mt. Airy each fall for many years. He was a lifelong member of Antioch Baptist Church. He cherished his church family and the White Cross Community where he lived until he moved to assisted living.

Bobby was preceded in death by his wife of 30 years, Nancy Shaw Riley, his parents Arthur "Alton" Riley and Nancy Blackwood Riley, and his nephew Spencer Hampton. Surviving are his sister, Sara Riley Hampton and husband Bob of Greenville, NC, his niece Ashley Hampton Wheeler and husband Brad, great nephew Jayce Riley Sarafino, and great niece, Lillian Spencer Wheeler all of Greenville, NC.

The family is forever grateful to Jill McMinn and team at Mebane Ridge Assisted Living.

Memorials may be made to Antioch Baptist Church. Condolences may be offered at www.mcclurefuneralservice.net
Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 8, 2020
