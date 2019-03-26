Services Hudson Funeral Services 211 S Miami Blvd Durham , NC 27703 (919) 596-8269 Robert Edward Frazier

Robert Edward Frazier, age 81, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on March 25, 2019.



Mr. Frazier proudly served 4 years in the Navy. He then retired from the VA Hospital with 30 years of service. He sincerely loved the Lord and was a faithful member of Bible Baptist Church. He loved to bass fish and was a member of Gideons International. He was the son of the late Robert Lee Frazier and Edna Frazier Davis. He was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Puryear and brothers, Earl Davis and John Davis.



Mr. Frazier is survived by his wife of 41 years, Nancy Ward Frazier; his children, Edward Frazier, Dale Frazier, Jeffrey Frazier, and Julie Frazier Royster (Eric); sister Patricia Woody (Rudy); grandchildren, James Frazier, Aaron Frazier, Lucy Frazier, Harry Frazier, Bryce Royster, and Emmitt Royster; and many nieces and nephews.



A visitation will be held Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Bible Baptist Church at 2047 Gate 2 Rd., Creedmoor, NC 27522, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.



A funeral service will be held Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Bible Baptist Church at 11:00 a.m. Officiating will be Reverend Greg Allison. Burial to follow at South Granville Memorial Gardens.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Bible Baptist Church at 2047 Gate 2 Rd., Creedmoor, NC 27522.