Clements Funeral Service
1105 Broad Street
Durham, NC 27705-3509
(919) 286-1224
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Liberty Baptist Church
Memorial service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
7:00 PM
Liberty Baptist Church

Robert Gardner

Robert Gardner Obituary
Robert Lee Gardner

Durham

Robert Gardner, 81, died Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Brian Center Health & Rehab. He was born in Johnston Co, the son of the late Albert Roy Gardner, Sr. and the late Mozelle Dove Johnson Gardner. He was also preceded in death by his son, Harry Edwin Gardner; and brother, Albert Roy Gardner. Mr. Gardner was a veteran of the U.S. Army and retired from Eastern Airlines.

Mr. Gardner is survived by his wife, Luzmina Vargas Gardner; son, Lee Gardner and wife Cindi; grandchildren, Robert Lee Gardner, III, Amber Gardner Sharlow and husband Joey, Michelle Gardner, Angela Gardner; great-grandchildren, Hunter and Reed Sharlow, Cameron and Myla Wiseman.

A memorial service will be held 7 p.m., Tuesday, August 13, at Liberty Baptist Church with Dr. Scott Gray officiating. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the church.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Aug. 11, 2019
