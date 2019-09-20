|
|
Robert Smith Gilmore, Sr.
January 20, 1927 - September 16, 2019
Burlington
Burlington- Robert "Bob" Smith Gilmore, Sr., 92, passed away peacefully Monday, September 16, 2019 at his home surrounded by family. He was born in Laurinburg, NC on January 20, 1927 to the late George Washington and Mae "Jack" Smith Gilmore. He grew up in Hillsborough and later moved to Burlington. He was proceeded in death by his brothers, Will and Robin and his sisters, Betty Jane and Jill Gilmore Browne; and his wife of 48 years Delores Whitfield Gilmore. He is survived by his wife of 19 years Edith Nance Gilmore; sons, Rick of Burlington; Joel (Angie) of Elon; Randy of Hillsborough; daughter, Elena Gilmore Cameron (Phil) of Washington, NC; eight grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
Bob was a WWII veteran serving in the Pacific with the Army Air Corps. He graduated from Hillsboro High School and the UNC School of Business and was an ardent Tarheel fan. He was a lifelong member of Hillsborough United Methodist Church where he sang in the choir for many years. He retired from Western Electric/AT&T/Lucent Technologies Burlington Plant where he was known as "Boss Hogg" riding his Carolina blue golf cart around the facility.
Bob was a pioneer in kart racing beginning in 1959 after hanging up his stock car driver's helmet in the early 50s. His karts won two World Karting Association National Championships in the 70s before supporting his son Rick's transition to stock car racing winning a Mechanic of the Year award at Orange County Speedway in 1990. He was a former president of the Hillsborough Lions Club and as well Scoutmaster for Troop 438 in Hillsborough. In his retirement years, he loved to fish at his beach house in Emerald Isle.
A memorial service will be held 11AM Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Hillsborough United Methodist Church by Pastors Don Holman, Sr. and Eddie Self. The family will receive friends following the service in the church fellowship hall.
Memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Alamance – Caswell, 914 Chapel Hill Rd. Burlington, NC 27215; who went out of their way to assist the family with his care.
You may sign the online register book at www.lowefuneralhome.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Sept. 20, 2019