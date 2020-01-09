|
Robert Daniel Gurley
Shallotte
Robert Daniel Gurley, 61 of Shallotte died Saturday January 4, 2020 at his home.
Mr. Gurley was born in Durham, NC on January 15, 1958 and was the son of the late Charlie Daniel Gurley Jr. and Helen Holloway Tuck. He was a graduate from N.C. State University. He enjoyed watching football and was an avid fisherman. He was a member of Buck Creek Baptist Church of Longs, S.C. Mr. Gurley was an associate at Wal-Mart for twenty years.
He is survived by a sister, Edith Gurley Atwood of Supply; nephew, Billy Green and wife Kristina and their children, Kylynna, William and Zaevyon of Conway, SC; a niece, Krystle Atwood of Leland and her children, Donnivan, Devan, Daevyon Rivera of Supply
The family will receive friends on Thursday evening January 9th, 2020 from six o'clock until eight o'clock at White Funeral and Cremation Service, 3660 Express Dr. Shallotte.
Funeral services will be held Friday January 10th, 2020 at 2:30 in the afternoon at the Mausoleum Chapel of Woodlawn Cemetery 2107 Liberty Street Durham, NC 27703
