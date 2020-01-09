Home

POWERED BY

Services
White Funeral and Cremation Service
3660 Express Drive
Shallotte, NC 28470
(910) 754-3333
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
White Funeral and Cremation Service
3660 Express Drive
Shallotte, NC 28470
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
2:30 PM
Mausoleum Chapel of Woodlawn Cemetery
2107 Liberty Street
Durham, NC
View Map

Robert Gurley


1958 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Gurley Obituary
Robert Daniel Gurley

Shallotte

Robert Daniel Gurley, 61 of Shallotte died Saturday January 4, 2020 at his home.

Mr. Gurley was born in Durham, NC on January 15, 1958 and was the son of the late Charlie Daniel Gurley Jr. and Helen Holloway Tuck. He was a graduate from N.C. State University. He enjoyed watching football and was an avid fisherman. He was a member of Buck Creek Baptist Church of Longs, S.C. Mr. Gurley was an associate at Wal-Mart for twenty years.

He is survived by a sister, Edith Gurley Atwood of Supply; nephew, Billy Green and wife Kristina and their children, Kylynna, William and Zaevyon of Conway, SC; a niece, Krystle Atwood of Leland and her children, Donnivan, Devan, Daevyon Rivera of Supply

The family will receive friends on Thursday evening January 9th, 2020 from six o'clock until eight o'clock at White Funeral and Cremation Service, 3660 Express Dr. Shallotte.

Funeral services will be held Friday January 10th, 2020 at 2:30 in the afternoon at the Mausoleum Chapel of Woodlawn Cemetery 2107 Liberty Street Durham, NC 27703

You may offer online condolences at www.shallottefunerals.com

White Funeral and Cremation Service, Shallotte Chapel
Published in HeraldSun on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of White Funeral and Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -