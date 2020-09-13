1/
Robert Hamilton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Lynn Hamilton

FEBRUARY 1, 1944 - SEPTEMBER 8, 2020

Aberdeen

ON SEPT. 8th, 2020 Robert Lynn Hamilton Of 1115 Magnolia Drive, Aberdeen, N.C.went home to be with God at 1st Health Moore Regional Hospital, Pinehurst, N.C.

Robert is survived by his wife of 49 years, Barbara E. Hamilton and Son, Thomas Lynn Hamilton.

Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic a Celebration of Bob,s life will be held at a later date.

Services for the family are entrusted to LaFayette Funeral Home. Condolences for the family may be left at www.LaFayetteFH.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Sun on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lafayette Funeral Home
6651 Raeford Rd
Fayetteville, NC 28304
(910) 867-1500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lafayette Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved