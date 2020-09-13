Robert Hamilton

Robert Lynn Hamilton
FEBRUARY 1, 1944 - SEPTEMBER 8, 2020
Aberdeen
ON SEPT. 8th, 2020 Robert Lynn Hamilton Of 1115 Magnolia Drive, Aberdeen, N.C.went home to be with God at 1st Health Moore Regional Hospital, Pinehurst, N.C.
Robert is survived by his wife of 49 years, Barbara E. Hamilton and Son, Thomas Lynn Hamilton.
Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic a Celebration of Bob,s life will be held at a later date.
Services for the family are entrusted to LaFayette Funeral Home. Condolences for the family may be left at www.LaFayetteFH.com