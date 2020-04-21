Home

POWERED BY

Services
City of Oaks Cremation
4900 Green Road
Raleigh, NC 27616
(919) 438-1649

Robert Hellard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Hellard Obituary
Robert Lee Hellard

January 19, 1958 - April 1, 2020

Durham nc

On Friday April 17th, 2020, Robert Hellard passed away at the age of 62. He was born in Laurinburg, NC on January 19th, 1958. Robert had a loving and caring soul. He is preceded in death by his Mother, Shelby Hellard and Father, NB Hellard. He is survived by his daughter, April Ingram, and son, Michael Hellard; 3 grand-kids; and sisters, Donna Jernigan and Sherri Mason. At this time we can't have a service.
Published in HeraldSun on Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of City of Oaks Cremation
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -