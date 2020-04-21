|
Robert Lee Hellard
January 19, 1958 - April 1, 2020
Durham nc
On Friday April 17th, 2020, Robert Hellard passed away at the age of 62. He was born in Laurinburg, NC on January 19th, 1958. Robert had a loving and caring soul. He is preceded in death by his Mother, Shelby Hellard and Father, NB Hellard. He is survived by his daughter, April Ingram, and son, Michael Hellard; 3 grand-kids; and sisters, Donna Jernigan and Sherri Mason. At this time we can't have a service.
Published in HeraldSun on Apr. 21, 2020