Robert "Bob" Keeter



Durham



Robert "Bob" Keeter, 72, passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Hock Family Pavilion in Durham. He was born in Roanoke Rapids, NC to the late Harold Foster Keeter and Eunice Burns Keeter.



Mr. Keeter was of the Methodist faith; and a retired Sales Manager of Brown and Williamson Tobacco Company after 28 years of employment. He was also formerly a barber, and had a partnership with Charlotte Tarheels Services. Mr. Keeter was a member of the Masons and Scottish Rite, and the Oasis Shrine.



Mr. Keeter is survived by his son, Thomas Scott Keeter; grandchildren, Sally Reagan Keeter, Kylie Blair Keeter; former daughter-in-law, Amy Keeter; and special long-time friend, Lillie Keeter.



A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, May 20th at Clements Funeral Chapel in Durham with Rev. Richard L. Stone officiating. The family invites guests to join them following the service in the Gathering Room at Clements.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to : 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; : Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607; Masonic Home for Children at Oxford at https://my.simplegive.com/app/Giving/mhco; or Duke HomeCare & Hospice at Hock Family Pavilion: Attn: Office of Development, 4321 Medical Park Dr., Suite 101, Durham, NC 27704.



