Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clements Funeral Service
1105 BROAD ST
Durham, NC 27705
(919) 286-1224
Memorial service
Monday, May 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Clements Funeral Service
1105 BROAD ST
Durham, NC 27705
View Map

Robert "Bob" Keeter

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert "Bob" Keeter Obituary
Robert "Bob" Keeter

Durham

Robert "Bob" Keeter, 72, passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Hock Family Pavilion in Durham. He was born in Roanoke Rapids, NC to the late Harold Foster Keeter and Eunice Burns Keeter.

Mr. Keeter was of the Methodist faith; and a retired Sales Manager of Brown and Williamson Tobacco Company after 28 years of employment. He was also formerly a barber, and had a partnership with Charlotte Tarheels Services. Mr. Keeter was a member of the Masons and Scottish Rite, and the Oasis Shrine.

Mr. Keeter is survived by his son, Thomas Scott Keeter; grandchildren, Sally Reagan Keeter, Kylie Blair Keeter; former daughter-in-law, Amy Keeter; and special long-time friend, Lillie Keeter.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, May 20th at Clements Funeral Chapel in Durham with Rev. Richard L. Stone officiating. The family invites guests to join them following the service in the Gathering Room at Clements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to : 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; : Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607; Masonic Home for Children at Oxford at https://my.simplegive.com/app/Giving/mhco; or Duke HomeCare & Hospice at Hock Family Pavilion: Attn: Office of Development, 4321 Medical Park Dr., Suite 101, Durham, NC 27704.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clements Funeral Service
Download Now