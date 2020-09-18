Robert Lee Miller
September 9, 1927 - September 17, 2020
Rougemont
Robert Lee Miller, 93, of 7323 NC 57, ROUGEMONT, died Thursday, September 17, 2020. Born in Orange County, Mr. Miller was the son of the late John Lee and Cannie Crabtree Miller and he was preceded in death by an infant sister. Mr. Miller retired from Duke University Medical Center and was a member of New Bethel United Methodist Church. He was drafted into the Army and served from the fall of 1950 until the fall of 1952, serving in the Company A 175th Military Police Battalion in Germany during the Korean War.
Mr. Miller is survived by his sister, Imogene Miller, of Rougemont.
Funeral services will be held 11AM Sunday at New Bethel United Methodist Church by the Rev. Hansol Sim. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held 10-11AM Sunday at New Bethel United Methodist Church prior to the service.
Pallbearers will be Andy Gates, Brad Allison, Joe Bumgarner, Steve Berry, Mike Hall, and Roger Hall. Honorary pallbearers will be Mitchell Berry and Marion Miller.
Memorials may be made to New Bethel United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 261, Rougemont, NC, 27572.
Condolences may be sent to www.brooksandwhite.com
.