1/1
Robert M. Sumpter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert M. Sumpter

Durham

Robert M. Sumpter, 93, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Duke University Hospital. He was born in Floyd County, Virginia to the late James Hardee Sumpter and the late Addie Harman Sumpter.

Mr. Sumpter was a U.S. Navy veteran and retired from the Murdoch Developmental Center in Butner. He was an active member of Braggtown Baptist Church where he taught Sunday School for many years. He was a longtime member of the YMCA.

Mr. Sumpter is survived by his wife, Freda Hash Sumpter; daughter, Robyn Sumpter Riley and husband, Tim.

A graveside service will be held at 11am, Tuesday, November 10th in Maplewood Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, we ask that anyone experiencing cold/flu-like symptoms to stay home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Braggtown Baptist Church: 3218 N. Roxboro St., Durham, NC 27704.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Sun on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Maplewood Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Clements Funeral Service
1105 BROAD ST
Durham, NC 27705
(919) 286-1224
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Clements Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved