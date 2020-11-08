Robert M. Sumpter
Durham
Robert M. Sumpter, 93, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Duke University Hospital. He was born in Floyd County, Virginia to the late James Hardee Sumpter and the late Addie Harman Sumpter.
Mr. Sumpter was a U.S. Navy veteran and retired from the Murdoch Developmental Center in Butner. He was an active member of Braggtown Baptist Church where he taught Sunday School for many years. He was a longtime member of the YMCA.
Mr. Sumpter is survived by his wife, Freda Hash Sumpter; daughter, Robyn Sumpter Riley and husband, Tim.
A graveside service will be held at 11am, Tuesday, November 10th in Maplewood Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, we ask that anyone experiencing cold/flu-like symptoms to stay home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Braggtown Baptist Church: 3218 N. Roxboro St., Durham, NC 27704.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com
.