Robert Edward Mangum
June 25, 1938 - June 14, 2019
Roxboro
ROBERT EDWARD MANGUM age 80, of 4340 Oxford Road, Roxboro, NC died Friday afternoon, June 14, 2019 at Duke Regional Hospital.
Mr. Mangum was born June 25, 1938 in Durham County, NC son of the late Ernest Holt Mangum & the late Mary Bowen Mangum and was husband of 58 years to Peggy Bowling Mangum who survives. He was retired from Eaton Corporation with 30 years of service and a member of Bethany Baptist Church.
Surviving in addition to his wife are a son, Mark Mangum & wife, Deanna of Rougemont, NC, daughter, Pamela Rhew & husband, Al of Timberlake, NC, six grandchildren, Allie Rhew Stevens & husband, Joel, Brandi Mangum, Lindsay Rhew, Stephanie Mangum, Mary Mangum, Benjamin Mangum, two great-grandchildren, Colt Stevens and Lane Stevens.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Mangum is preceded in death by brother, Marvin Mangum, four sisters, Annie Mae Adcock, Mabel Gentry Latta, Sarella Mangum, and Willie Bowling.
Memorial graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019 in the Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Jeremy Quist and Dr. M. David Chambers officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethany Baptist Church, 245 Bethany Church Road, Rougemont, NC 27572.
Arrangements are by Strickland and Jones Memorial Funeral Services, 1810 Durham, Road, Roxboro, NC 27573. Online condolences may be made at stricklandandjonesfs.com.
Published in HeraldSun on June 18, 2019