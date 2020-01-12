|
Robert Martin Barham II
Asheboro
Robert Martin Barham II, 75, of Asheboro, died Wednesday, January 1, 2020 in Durham, North Carolina. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM at First Presbyterian Church, 420 West Walker Ave., Asheboro with Rev. John Muse officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the church.
Pugh Funeral Home in Asheboro is serving the Barham family. Please share remembrances and condolences at www.pughfuneralhome.com
Published in HeraldSun on Jan. 12, 2020