Robert "Bob" L. McClintock



September 26, 1932-July 9, 2019



Greensboro, NC



Robert (Bob) Lewis McClintock, 86, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Brookdale on Lawndale Memory Care Unit after an extended illness. He was born in Hickory, North Carolina to the late William Bell McClintock and Grace McDonald McClintock. He was also preceded in death by his step-mother, Leslie Mabe McClintock; and brother, James Donald McClintock.



Robert served 4 years in the Navy during the Korean War. After his time in the Navy, he spent his career in sales. He was an avid Duke fan, golfer and a former member of Forest Oaks Country Club. He loved his wife, daughters, grandchildren and family members. In his later years, he spent most of his time enjoying his grandchildren. He was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church.



He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Betty Reinhardt McClintock of Greensboro, daughters Traci McClintock Vaughn (Mark), and Kristen McClintock Stone (Philip); grandchildren Hannah Vaughn, Connor Vaughn, Lexi Stone, Payne Stone and Grace Stone; brother Bill (Bonnie) McClintock; sister Pat Day; brother-in-law Harvey Reinhardt (Susie); sisters-in-law Sybil McClintock, Joan Reinhardt, Mary Roberts, Lucy (Tom) Evans, . Also surviving are niece Jennifer (Scott) Biron; nephews Don (Mary) McClintock, Keith (Amy) McClintock, Bill McClintock, Kyle McClintock, Patrick Day, Brenon Day (Janet), Forest Day, Tommy (Jen) Evans, David Roberts, and Bryan (Malgosia) Roberts; and many great-nieces and great-nephews.



There will be a visitation on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 1:00- 1:45 pm and a memorial service immediately following at Forbis and Dick Funeral Home at 4601 Pleasant Garden Road, Pleasant Garden, North Carolina.



In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in his memory to Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro at 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405 or to Alzheimer's Foundation of America.



Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com. Published in HeraldSun on July 12, 2019