Robert Morrow (B.J.)

July 15,1971 - June 13,2020

Durham

Robert passed away on the evening of June 13th. He was the son of Brenda Rigsbee King and the late James Lonnie King. He was preceded in death by his brother James King (Crickett). Robert is survived by his mother, two brothers Tim Morrow and Lonnie King, two sisters Brandy Morrow Pruitt, and Charlotte Young, two sons Chase Shout and Dakota Johnson, one aunt and many cousins, friends Jeff, Stacy, and Chris. B.J. is with the Father now in His Heavenly Kingdom. Nothing is lost forever. Everything He ever made is always resurrected. There will be no service at this time due to Covid-19

Published in Herald Sun on Jul. 8, 2020.
