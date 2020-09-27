Robert Tappan Osborn
June 23, 1926 - September 17, 2020
Durham
With Rachmaninov's "Vespers" playing in the background and his two granddaughters lying beside him, Robert Tappan Osborn departed this life at 1 PM on September 17, 2020 in Durham, North Carolina. He is survived and will be forever celebrated and missed by his wife, Dorothy Jean (Hurley) Osborn; three sons, Christopher Robert (Kyle Samuels) of Seattle, Jeffrey Tappan (Theresa Cole) of Seattle, and Douglas Hurley of Durham; two granddaughters, Willa Dorothy Osborn and Casey Nicole (Nate) Osborn-Hinman of Seattle; and two great-grandchildren, Tappan Lewis Hinman and Lucille Jean Hinman of Seattle. His life was filled with joy of the wonders of humanity and this world, and anguish fueled by a fierce desire for justice for those who did not have the means and benefits to experience those same joys for themselves.
Bob was born in Seattle, Washington on June 23, 1926, the eldest child of George Roger and Helen Bushee Osborn. His childhood kindled a steady longing to be on the water, ideally sailing, that persisted until the day of his death. Despite the opportunity to join his father's towboat business on Puget Sound, Bob's spiritual and educational calling, though interrupted by a stint in the US Navy, went through the University of Washington, UCLA, Garrett Biblical Institute, Princeton Theological Seminary and ended with a PhD from Drew University. Prior to his doctoral studies, Bob spent a year in Zurich, Switzerland, studying with Swiss theologians Emil Brunner and Karl Barth. Along that path he met the love of his life, Dorothy Jean Hurley, and their marriage in 1951 lasted the rest of his life. Dottie was omnipresent, and when he moved into managed care half his statements consisted of "Have you seen my wife?" or "Where's my wife?" Dottie was never far away.
In 1954, Bob and Dottie moved to Durham, North Carolina, where he began his 43-year career teaching in the Department of Religion at Duke University, including two teaching sabbaticals in Germany. Beyond friendships with other faculty, the close bonds he developed with many students were a testament to his sincerity and dedication. Simultaneously, he and Dottie began the ups and downs of raising their three sons in the 60s and 70s, whose adolescent exploits challenged his quick wit and lovely sense of humor, typically never far from the surface and so endearing throughout his life.
In Durham, Bob was ordained as a Methodist minister and his faith provided the ultimate guidance in his life. He spent years as a Sunday School teacher at Duke Memorial Methodist Church and other churches in the area and as a member of the N. C. Methodist Conference. His principles and strong moral compass called him to active involvement in the civil rights movement in North Carolina, leading to his arrest during a protest in 1964. Five professors from Duke, two from UNC, and four students were physically assaulted and arrested during a protest at a restaurant south of Chapel Hill and spent a night in the Orange County jail. Their trials were delayed for weeks but when they began, the judge required them to attend the trial of each person involved. Those lengthy trials were representative of the political environment in North Carolina at the time. Bob was convicted and the judge ordered 90 days hard labor and payment of a bond. His sentence and fines were ultimately commuted by Governor Terry Sanford.
In addition to the civil rights movement, Bob became involved in the anti-war protests of the 70s and later social justice movements, ultimately ending with Moral Mondays in Raleigh which he frequently attended in spite of his increasingly limited mobility. After his trial Bob and the family spent years at St. Joseph's Episcopal Church and finally at Pilgrim United Church of Christ.
Upon Dottie's retirement in 1992, Bob reduced his teaching time at Duke and they started spending half their time at their house on Shaw Island, Washington, in the San Juan Islands north of Seattle. As both granddaughters lived in Seattle, Bob and Dottie began to develop remarkable relationships with Casey and Willa, fostering bonds that grew continually until his death. Surrounded by water on Shaw, Bob was finally able to scratch his persistent sailing itch, taking many trips through the San Juan Islands and Canada as well as sailing from Seattle to Hawaii and back, adding to earlier voyages to Bermuda and in the Caribbean. On Shaw they also enjoyed frequent visits by friends and relatives, growing to love their relaxing island time.
Alas, age ultimately dictated the end of Bob and Dottie's Shaw Island adventures and they retreated to the equally rewarding life of Croasdaile Village in Durham. Surrounded by friends, colleagues, and ever-friendly and dedicated staff, they provided each other entertainment and support as the years advanced. The support of that community was instrumental in Bob's comfort as his health declined.
Bob's passing has left a huge hole in the hearts of his family, a hole that will never be filled. Although the pain may one day pass, the memories of him will be with us forever. As he enters the unknown of the afterlife, we are confident of his main concern - "Where's my wife?"
In lieu of flowers the family asks that contributions in his memory be made to the Southern Poverty Law Center, 400 Washington Ave., Montgomery, AL, 36104, www.splcenter.org
, or Equal Justice Initiative, 122 Commerce St., Montgomery, AL, 36104.