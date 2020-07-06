1/1
Robert Pearson
Robert L. Pearson

June 8, 1944 - June 18, 2020

Jamestown

Robert (Bob) Pearson, age 76 of Jamestown, TN., formerly of Burlington, North Carolina

Passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at his home after a period of illness. He was an Army Veteran who retired from banking in North Carolina and moved with his wife to Jamestown in 2005. Started volunteering at the Fentress County Food Bank and volunteered as "Popcorn Man" for Faith Baptist Tabernacle Church for many years.

He is survived by his wife Caroline (Ginger) Pearson, his son Mike Pearson and wife Angel of North Carolina, stepson Alan McQuillan of Georgia, grandchildren Hayden and Logan Pearson of North Carolina and a host of other family members and friends. He was proceeded in death by his parents, Lambert and Lennie Pearson, his sister Jean Gray, his stepson Todd McQuillan and his daughter Kimberly Pearson. A celebration of life will be held on Friday July 10, 2020 at 6:30 P.M. at the Efland United Methodist Church in Efland, North Carolina, with Pastor Robert Simpson officiating

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the Fentress County Food Bank. Mundy Funeral Home in Jamestown is in charge of arrangements for Mr. Robert (Bob) Pearson

Published in Herald Sun from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Celebration of Life
06:30 PM
Efland United Methodist Church
