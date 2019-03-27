Robert Nathaniel Primus



DURHAM



Robert Nathaniel Primus, age 82, died at his residence on March 24, 2019. He was born on February 28, 1937 to the late Abram Primus and Alice Viverette Primus.



A student-athlete and graduate of Fifth Avenue High School in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Robert attended Duquesne University where he majored in history. On June 30, 1960, Robert was inducted into the Armed Services of the United States, and on May 30, 1966, he was Honorably Discharged from the United States Army. He then worked as a customer service agent for Trans World Airlines until his retirement.



Robert met his wife Janet Owens at Eddie's Restaurant in Pittsburgh's Hill District and became a member of Webster Avenue Christian & Missionary Alliance Church. Robert moved to North Carolina in 2002 and fellowshipped at First Baptist Church of Durham where he attended Sunday worship services, Bible for Life classes, and a midweek men's Bible study group.







Robert is survived by his wife of 52 years, Janet Owens Primus; his sons, Guy Primus (Heather) of Los Angeles, CA; Kevin Primus (Hyun) of Durham; his sister, Nancy Primus Greene (Eric) of Pasadena, CA; and his grandchildren Daniel, Juliana, Mia, Grant, Elyse, Clarke, and Noah Primus.



Robert was preceded in death by his brother, Donald Primus, and his sister, Patricia Hale.



A funeral service will be held 11:00AM, Saturday, March 30, 2019 in the Chapel of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service in Durham, NC. Dr. Andrew Davis will officiate. Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery.



Friends may visit from 10:00 -11:00 am on Saturday, March 30, 2019 prior to the service in the chapel.



The Primus family is under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service.