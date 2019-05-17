Services First Presbyterian Church 305 E Main St Durham, NC 27701 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM First Presbyterian Church of Durham 5 East Main Street Durham , NC View Map Robert Velkey

1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Robert James Velkey



July 23, 1941 - March 14, 2019



Durham



"If you find yourself in jail and you have one phone call, call Bob!" Those words from Bob's "adopted son" Todd Munch speak volumes about the depth of Bob's life: Friendship and compassion emanated from Bob, and as his final gift of generosity, he donated his body to the Anatomical Gifts Program at Duke University. Bob lives on!



A war veteran, philosopher, collector, dog lover, hard worker, historian, lover of old movies and "very quirky", Bob was born in Trenton MI, the first child of the late Andrew and Anne Kimpan Velkey. His sister Joan called him an "exceptional big brother" who always bought her candy, taught her to jitterbug and never forgot her birthday.



He is survived by his wife, best friend and partner of 57 years, Marilyn Michalko Velkey; children Elizabeth "Beth" Velkey Brockman (Larry); Laura Velkey (Shane Jernigan); Dr. Andrew J. Velkey, II (Karen); and Dr. J. Matthew Velkey (Susan Johnson); grandchildren Isabella Etheridge, Miles Etheridge, Catie Brockman, Isaiah Jernigan, Matt Brockman, John Velkey, Ben Jernigan and James Velkey. Also survived by sister Joan Velkey Feltovich (Paul), two nieces, a nephew and two grand-nieces. Bob was preceded in death by his grandson "Cy" Etheridge.



Raised in Sharpsville PA, Bob was a Distinguished Military Graduate of Penn State University with a degree in Business Psychology. Bob served proudly in the U. S. Army Infantry as an Airborne Ranger. He received a Bronze Star and other commendations for his service in the Vietnam war.



Bob was honorably discharged from the Regular Army as a captain in 1969 and continued in Army Reserve until his discharge as a major in 1984.



In civilian life, Bob had a long career in sales and marketing. He served as the first President and General Manager of Robot Coupe, USA successfully building it to a profitable growing company. In 1995 Bob and Mickey formed Velkey & Associates, in Independent Manufacturer's Representative company in the food service equipment and supply industry; they sold the business in 1995.



Along the journey, Bob served as president of the Edina MN Jaycees and the Winchester VA Jaycees. In 1971 he was named Edina Jaycee Man of the Year.



A Celebration of Bob's Life will be held Saturday, May 18 at First Presbyterian Church of Durham, 305 East Main Street, Durham at 11 A.M. followed by a reception for friends and family.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to either Urban Ministries of Durham NC or Stewpot Community Services of Jackson MS. Published in HeraldSun on May 17, 2019