Robert (Bob) Wayne Wheat
Hillsborough
Robert (Bob) Wayne Wheat, 93, died peacefully at Peake-Brookshire Nursing Facility in Hillsborough, NC on February 19, 2020. He was born in Springfield, Missouri to Earl F. Wheat and Retha Wilson Wheat.
Bob was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 69 years Johnnie Simmons Wheat, his parents, and three brothers. He is survived by three children, Greg (Trish) Wheat, Jane (Bill) Harrington, Anne (Mark) Blue, eight grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and one sister.
A private family service of interment at the Columbarium will be held at a later date at Pilgrim United Church of Christ on Academy Road in Durham, NC. Memorial donations can be made to NC Library for the Blind and Physically Handicapped, 1841 Capitol Blvd, Raleigh, NC. 27635 or to WCPE radio 89.7FM, theclassicalstation.org.
A complete obituary may be found at Cremation Society of the Carolinas: http://cremationsocietync.com/resource/obituaries/
Published in HeraldSun on Feb. 23, 2020