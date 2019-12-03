|
|
Robert Holden Wilkinson, Jr. MD
October 11, 1932 - November 28, 2019
Durham
Robert Holden Wilkinson, Jr. MD., age 87, died at Duke Hospital on November 28, 2019. He was born on October 11, 1932, to the late Robert Holden and Gladys Duvall Wilkinson.
He graduated from High School in Northern Virginia. He then attended the College of William and Mary and received a B.S. in Biology in 1954. He earned his medical degree from Washington University School of Medicine in 1958. He served in the U.S. Navy in Great Lakes, Illinois, and, then, moved to Richmond, VA, where he completed his residency in Radiology at the Medical College of Virginia. He went into private practice for several years in Portsmouth, VA, before being recruited to Duke Medical Center as part of the Nuclear Medicine department in 1967. He conducted research, diagnosed and treated patients, and taught interns, residents, and fellows at Duke Medical Center and the Veterans Administration Hospital. He retired as a Professor of Radiology in 1999.
He taught his daughters the love of reading, gardening, how to sail their 24-foot boat, and encouraged their love of the ocean. He was a part of a writing group and enjoyed writing stories about events from his life and that of his family. An avid reader and bookseller, he also collected many first edition science, medicine, and literary books. He volunteered for many years with the Friends of the Durham Library.
Robert H. Wilkinson, Jr., M.D., is survived by his three daughters and their families, Elizabeth Wilkinson Edmondson (Ed), Mary Lynne White (Charles, Catherine, Joseph, Naomi, Rebecca, Robert, and newest great-grandchild, Valerius), and Kathleen Holden Wilkinson. Robert H. Wilkinson was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Mary Margaret Moore Wilkinson, his parents, Robert and Gladys Wilkinson, and sister Eleanor Letitia Maurer.
A mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019, at 11 am, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Durham, NC. A reception and burial will follow. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 5th, 2019, from 5 to 7 pm, at Hall-Wynne Funeral Service, Durham, NC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Friends of the Durham Library (https://durhamcountylibrary.org/friends/) or the American Macular Degeneration Foundation (https://www.macular.org/).
The Wilkinson family is under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service. Online condolences: www.hallwynne.com – select obituaries.
Published in HeraldSun on Dec. 3, 2019