Robert "Bob" Lyman Yoder
Durham
Robert "Bob" Lyman Yoder died on November 12, 2019. His father and mother, Dr. Julian C. and Helen B. Yoder preceded him in death. He is survived by and the husband of Angelina Cruz Yoder; son, Jose Julian Yoder; three grandchildren; and sister, Barbara Ann Yoder.
Born in Winston Salem but raised in Boone, North Carolina, Robert graduated from Appalachian High School and Pfeiffer University. He received a Master's Degree in history from North Carolina Central University of Durham, NC and a Master's Degree in Ministerial Studies from Presbyterian Union Seminary of Richmond, Virginia. He received a Doctor of Ministry degree from McCormick Theological Seminary. He was a Fellow in the Academy of Parish Clergy and served as their business manager for several years.
He was a short term missionary engaged with squatters in Manila, Philippines. He served the Antioch Presbyterian Church of Jacksonville, NC; the Alderson and McElhenny Presbyterian Churches of Alderson, WV, Where he also served briefly as the chaplain of the Alderson Federal Prison Camp; Pineville Presbyterian Church of Pineville, WV; the Bethesda Presbyterian Church of Statesville, NC; and the Bluff Presbyterian Church of Wade, NC. He also served as a apart time staff member of the West Virginia Presbytery. Upon retirement he was active in the First Presbyterian Church of Durham, NC. He published several devotional series fro the These Days devotional magazine.
His enjoyment of music found an outlet not only in church choirs but in community bands in Pineville, WV and Salisbury, NC.
Bob was a compassionate man and one who loved and served God. He enjoyed the companionship of his wife Lina, his son Jose, and his grandchildren, Dylan, Destinee and Harlee.
A memorial service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Durham in North Carolina on December 7, 2019 at 1:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to the First Presbyterian Church of Durham at 305 E. Main Street, Durham, NC 27701 or a charitable agency of your choice.
Cromartie Miller Funeral Service is assisting the family. 910.892.2077
Published in HeraldSun on Dec. 6, 2019