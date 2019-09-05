|
|
Robin Parnell Harris
Creedmoor
Robin Pannell Harris, 61, died Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Hock Family Pavilion. She was born in Durham, the daughter of Frances "Faye" Williams and the late Billy Ray Pannell. She was predeceased by her sister, Tina Pannell.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband, Howard Harris; daughters, Amanda Separk (Matt), Tiffany Nicole Clark (Chris), Ashley Anderson (Mike); grandchildren, Brennon Warren, Connor and Noah Holland, Tyler, Caitlyn, and Addyson Clark, Rainey Herndon, Raegan and Mia Anderson; and siblings, Linda Sawyer, Mike Pannell, Kim Willingham, David Pannell and Angela Paylor.
A funeral service will be held 1:30 p.m., Friday, September 6 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Creedmoor with Rev. Brad Wiggs, Rev. David Herman and Rev. Jim Shelton officiating. Burial will follow in Carolina Memorial Gardens in Creedmoor. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Sept. 5, 2019