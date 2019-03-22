|
Rochonda G. Blackwell
Durham
Ms. Rochonda G. Blackwell, 44 of 509 Nash St., passed away on March 19, 2019 at Duke University Hospital.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 1:00PM at Cameron Grove Baptist Church, Durham, North Carolina. The family will greet friends thirty minutes prior to the services and all other times they will be at the home. Public viewing will be held on Friday at the funeral home from 1-9pm. Inurnment will be held privately at a later date.
She was the daughter of Mr. Walter Garfield Blackwell and Hazel Yvonne McCain Blackwell, deceased.
She is survived by her daughter: Mikayla Blackwell; father Garfield Blackwell; grandmother: Rohelia McCain and three siblings: Antoine Blackwell, Ashely Blackwell, Shirbane Trayham.
Professional services entrusted to and provided by Sharpe Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 22, 2019