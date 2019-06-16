Rodger Sherman Harris



Chapel Hill



Rodger Sherman Harris of Chapel Hill North Carolina passed away comfortably in his home Friday 6/7/19. Rodger was born 1/24/1932 in Milwaukee Wisconsin to parents John C. Harris and Laura Rodgers Harris. He attended the University of Wisconsin in Madison where he earned a Master's Degree in Geology and met his future wife Kathy.



He worked as a geologist for Shell Oil Company primarily in Midland Texas until he returned to school at the University of Oklahoma in Norman and earned a Masters Degree in Library Science. He and his family moved to Chapel Hill, NC in 1970 where he began his career with the University of North Carolina as the Librarian of the Geology and Zoology Libraries. He later became the Head of the Catalog Department for the University Library System.



Throughout his life, he pursued several hobbies and interests which included international and domestic travel, camping, woodworking, reading, continuing education and shared learning as well as serving several community organizations including the Rotary Club, the Kaighn Men's Study Group, and Friends of the Library. He enjoyed spending summers at the family cabin in Colorado.



He is survived by his wife of 62 years Kathy, daughter Laura, son Tod, granddaughters Rachel and Sarah, great-grandson Harrison and sister Mary Thorp. In lieu of flower please consider donating to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation https://www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org/ways-to-give/donate-now



Condolences may be shared at CremationSocietyNC.com



The family is planning a celebration of Rodger's life to take place later in the summer.