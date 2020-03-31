Home

Chavis-Parker Funeral Home
405 Nc Hwy 57
Hillsborough, NC 27278
(919) 732-3976
Viewing
Wednesday, Apr. 1, 2020
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Chavis-Parker Funeral Home
405 Nc Hwy 57
Hillsborough, NC 27278

Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 2, 2020
12:30 PM - 1:00 PM
Lattisville Grove Church Cemetery
Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 2, 2020
1:00 PM
Lattisville Grove Church Cemetery

Rodney Whitted

Rodney Whitted Obituary
Rodney Whitted

Hillsborough

Rodney Whitted died March 28, 2020, in his home. He was the husband of Cassandra Whitted and son of Calvin Riley and the late Carolyn Whitted Long.

A grave side Service will be held 1:00 PM Thursday in Lattisville Grove Church Cemetery with a visitation thirty minutes before the service.

Surviving are brothers, Maurice Whitted (Lynda) and Ronald Whitted; Aunts, Maxine Foster, Minister Gloria Headen, Linda Jones (Earlie), Barbara Jean Daye (Norman), Margarey Jones and Veronica Riley; Uncles, Ted Whitted, Norris Riley, Rev. John Riley and Rickey Riley; Mother-in-law, Virginia Ann Long; Niece and great-niece, Candice and McKenzie Tilley and a host of other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Public Viewing-Wednesday, 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM in Chavis-Parker Funeral Home. The family is at the home of Virginia Ann Long, 155 Hayes Street, Hillsborough, NC.
Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 31, 2020
