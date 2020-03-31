|
|
Rodney Whitted
Hillsborough
Rodney Whitted died March 28, 2020, in his home. He was the husband of Cassandra Whitted and son of Calvin Riley and the late Carolyn Whitted Long.
A grave side Service will be held 1:00 PM Thursday in Lattisville Grove Church Cemetery with a visitation thirty minutes before the service.
Surviving are brothers, Maurice Whitted (Lynda) and Ronald Whitted; Aunts, Maxine Foster, Minister Gloria Headen, Linda Jones (Earlie), Barbara Jean Daye (Norman), Margarey Jones and Veronica Riley; Uncles, Ted Whitted, Norris Riley, Rev. John Riley and Rickey Riley; Mother-in-law, Virginia Ann Long; Niece and great-niece, Candice and McKenzie Tilley and a host of other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Public Viewing-Wednesday, 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM in Chavis-Parker Funeral Home. The family is at the home of Virginia Ann Long, 155 Hayes Street, Hillsborough, NC.
Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 31, 2020