Durham



Ronald Armond Hardiman, Durham native and longtime resident of Carteret County, took his final voyage on February 18, 2019. Born August 11, 1937, in Durham NC to John Louis and Mary Etta (nee Hicks) Hardiman, he grew up in and around Braggtown before the family moved to Junction Road. Ronald served a 30 career in the U.S. Navy retiring as a Senior Chief Hospital Corpsman. He served on several ships, including deployed submarine tenders in Holy Loch Scotland, Guam, and La Maddalena on Sardinia. He also had several tours shoreside with the Marines, heading up their dispensaries, and he retired as senior enlisted corpsman of the Navy hospital at Marine Corps Air Station - Cherry Point, in Havelock, North Carolina. He trained and mentored countless sailors during his career, and sacrificed much in service to his country.



After retiring he taught Auto Mechanics at Craven Community College for a number of years. Ronald was an avid Mopar Mechanic, and was known as "The Mopar Man" around Havelock and Newport, NC.



Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Bertie Frances (nee Wright) Hardiman; his brother John Landon, and his sister Mary Ann Raines.



He is survived by his wife Kathleen Marie Virginia (nee McGovern) Hardiman; brother Robert Lynn Hardiman and his wife Chris of Sandy Ridge NC; sons Ronald Alan Hardiman, his wife Deidre of Houston Texas and their daughter Jeanette, John Edwin Hardiman, his wife Renée of Port Orchard Washington and their sons Erik and Alexander; stepson Edward James Foulks, his wife Danielle of New Bern NC, and numerous nieces and nephews.



A memorial Service will be held 11:00am Tuesday, February 26,2019 at Cherry Point Base Chapel with a reception to follow the memorial service.



Ronald was devoted to his family, friends and pets. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Colonial Capital Humane Society, PO Box 326, New Bern, NC 28563, in memory of Ronald Hardiman.



Arrangements made by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory. Online Condolences may be made to the Hardiman family at www.cottenfuneralhome.com Published in HeraldSun on Feb. 26, 2019