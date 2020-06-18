Ronald Alan Watkins
Bahama
Ronald Alan Watkins, 65, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020 at his home in Bahama. He was born in Cumberland County, NC to the late David William Watkins and Carol Ann Smith Watkins. In addition to his parents, Mr. Watkins was also predeceased by his brothers, David and Bill Watkins.
Mr. Watkins was a veteran of the U.S. National Guard and served for many years with Civil Air Patrol. He loved riding motorcycles, enjoyed flying and reading. Mr. Watkins enjoyed teaching at Orange High School in Hillsborough. He also had a love for all animals, especially dogs.
Mr. Watkins is survived by his wife, Debra Watkins; sisters-in-law, Sharon and Susan Watkins; and two nieces.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 18th at Ellis Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10:30 to 11:00 a.m. at the church.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in Herald Sun on Jun. 18, 2020.