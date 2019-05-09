Ronald Edward Poole



June 29, 1952 - May 3, 2019



Bahama



Ronald Edward Poole, 66, of 10221 Old Roxboro Rd., Bahama, passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019 at his home. Born in Durham County, Mr. Poole was the son of the late James and Marie Hunt Poole. Mr. Poole took pride in serving many families as a funeral director for over 38 years. He retired from Brooks & White Funeral Home in 2014, but continued working part time until his health no longer allowed him. He was a member of Red Mountain Baptist Church.



Mr. Poole is survived by his wife Diane Hall Poole; his daughter, Lorri Dunn and husband Dennis, of Bahama; his brother, Wayne Poole and wife, Carolyn, of Rougemont; his sister, Carolyn Painter and husband, Woody, of Roxboro; and his three grandchildren, Logan Dunn, Camryn Dunn and Cade Dunn.



Memorial graveside service will be held 11AM Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Red Mountain Baptist Church Cemetery by the Rev. Dave Pryor, the Rev. Joe Glenn, and the Rev. John Pritchard. Visitation will be held 9-11AM Saturday at Red Mountain Baptist Church prior to the service and at other times at the home.



Honorary pallbearers will be Basil Matheson, John Hall, Jr., Barry Yeargan, Ronnie Chambers, Ray Page, and Mike Leezer.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to .



Published in HeraldSun on May 9, 2019