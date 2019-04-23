Ronald "Ronnie, Ron" S. Wiggins



Durham



Ronald "Ronnie, Ron" S. Wiggins, 72, passed away at his home on Saturday, April 20, 2019. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth Mitchell Woody.



Mr. Wiggins was employed by Duke Medical Center in the Department of Pediatrics as a Business Manager 3 prior to his retirement. He also served in the US Army. He enjoyed reading, always learning, hiking, long rides in the country, and most of all spending time with his grandchildren and his daughters.



Mr. Wiggins is survived by his daughters, Christy Wiggins (Diane Williams), and Stacie Bonin (Joshua); brother, Phil Wiggins (Faye); half-sister, Paula Aguayo (Roy); father, Samuel Wiggins; former wife, Jackie Wiggins; special friend, Julie McIntosh; and his greatest joys, his five grandchildren, Alexandra "Lexi" Bonin (14), Landon Williams (14), Skyler Bonin (12), Emory Williams (11) and Connor Bonin (9).



The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 23 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Clements Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, April 24, at 11:00 a.m. at Clements Funeral Chapel in Durham with Pastor Chris Peltz officiating.



Flowers are acceptable or memorial contributions can be made to the : donate3.cancer.org.



The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com Published in HeraldSun on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary