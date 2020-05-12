Ronnie Ramirez, Jr. "RJ" and
Ayden Lynn Ramirez
Durham
Ronnie Ramirez, Jr. "RJ" (7), Ayden Lynn Ramirez (5), passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 25, 2020 after a tragic car accident. They were born in Durham to their parents, Ronnie Ramirez Sr. and Amanda Lynn Davis. They were preceded in death by their great-grandmother, Paulette Starling, and uncle, Matthew Bond.
RJ and Ayden are also survived by their brother, Michael Alexander Salazar; sisters, Angelina Pogorzelski and Bella Pogorzelski; grandparents, Jesus Jaspers Ramirez, Sr. and San Juana Ramirez, Michael Edward Sykes and Michelle Lynn Barbour Lessner, Irene Mann and Steve Bond; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
If RJ trusted you, he loved you. He was very kind and thoughtful and wise beyond his years. RJ always loved racing his hot wheels and shooting zombies with his nerf gun.
Ayden had a contagious smile, and could brighten anyone's day just with her smile. She had way with animals and loved them. She loved spending her time playing with her LOL Dolls.
RJ and Ayden were inseparable. If there was one, there was always the other. They enjoyed playing all kinds of games together and watching kid's TV on YouTube. Their imagination amazed their family and friends. They never knew a stranger and could make anyone feel loved. They could brighten any room and cheer up any soul. May they rest in peace with our Lord God for Eternity.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations can be sent to the funeral home in memory of RJ and Ayden.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Ayden Lynn Ramirez
Durham
Ronnie Ramirez, Jr. "RJ" (7), Ayden Lynn Ramirez (5), passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 25, 2020 after a tragic car accident. They were born in Durham to their parents, Ronnie Ramirez Sr. and Amanda Lynn Davis. They were preceded in death by their great-grandmother, Paulette Starling, and uncle, Matthew Bond.
RJ and Ayden are also survived by their brother, Michael Alexander Salazar; sisters, Angelina Pogorzelski and Bella Pogorzelski; grandparents, Jesus Jaspers Ramirez, Sr. and San Juana Ramirez, Michael Edward Sykes and Michelle Lynn Barbour Lessner, Irene Mann and Steve Bond; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
If RJ trusted you, he loved you. He was very kind and thoughtful and wise beyond his years. RJ always loved racing his hot wheels and shooting zombies with his nerf gun.
Ayden had a contagious smile, and could brighten anyone's day just with her smile. She had way with animals and loved them. She loved spending her time playing with her LOL Dolls.
RJ and Ayden were inseparable. If there was one, there was always the other. They enjoyed playing all kinds of games together and watching kid's TV on YouTube. Their imagination amazed their family and friends. They never knew a stranger and could make anyone feel loved. They could brighten any room and cheer up any soul. May they rest in peace with our Lord God for Eternity.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations can be sent to the funeral home in memory of RJ and Ayden.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Sun on May 12, 2020.