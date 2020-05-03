Ronnie Scoggins
Clarksville, VA
Leo "Ronnie" Scoggins, 76, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Pelican Health in Henderson. He was born in Guilford Co, the son of the late Leo Russell Scoggins and the late Marie Gay Draughn Scoggins. In addition to his parents, Mr. Scoggins was also predeceased by his wife, Lila Ann Hancock Scoggins; son, Timothy "Tim" Roderick Scoggins and brother, Franklin "Frankie" Graham Scoggins.
Ronnie was an amazing husband, father, papa and friend, cherished by those who knew him. He never met a stranger, and his outgoing personality afforded him hundreds of close friendships. He believed that a firm handshake was a binding contract, that you do unto others as you would have them do unto you, and that a man's good name was all he had. Spending over three decades as a Shriner, he was a proud and active member of his community. Ronnie had many talents and vast knowledge that he eagerly shared with his family and loved ones. One hobby he was incredibly passionate about was restoring and showing his '57 Bel Air and '37 Chevy pickup. The stories he told and memories made will live on in all those blessed with having known him. Ronnie truly was the loving patriarch of his family and a strong pillar in his community.
Mr. Scoggins is survived by his daughter, Rhonda Scoggins-Wells (Mark); brother, Gary Russell Scoggins (Penny); and grandchildren, Lauren Marie Wells, Jannelle Maries Scoggins and Thomas Graham Scoggins.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, a private graveside service will be held at Oak Grove Memorial Gardens.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Clarksville, VA
Leo "Ronnie" Scoggins, 76, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Pelican Health in Henderson. He was born in Guilford Co, the son of the late Leo Russell Scoggins and the late Marie Gay Draughn Scoggins. In addition to his parents, Mr. Scoggins was also predeceased by his wife, Lila Ann Hancock Scoggins; son, Timothy "Tim" Roderick Scoggins and brother, Franklin "Frankie" Graham Scoggins.
Ronnie was an amazing husband, father, papa and friend, cherished by those who knew him. He never met a stranger, and his outgoing personality afforded him hundreds of close friendships. He believed that a firm handshake was a binding contract, that you do unto others as you would have them do unto you, and that a man's good name was all he had. Spending over three decades as a Shriner, he was a proud and active member of his community. Ronnie had many talents and vast knowledge that he eagerly shared with his family and loved ones. One hobby he was incredibly passionate about was restoring and showing his '57 Bel Air and '37 Chevy pickup. The stories he told and memories made will live on in all those blessed with having known him. Ronnie truly was the loving patriarch of his family and a strong pillar in his community.
Mr. Scoggins is survived by his daughter, Rhonda Scoggins-Wells (Mark); brother, Gary Russell Scoggins (Penny); and grandchildren, Lauren Marie Wells, Jannelle Maries Scoggins and Thomas Graham Scoggins.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, a private graveside service will be held at Oak Grove Memorial Gardens.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Sun on May 3, 2020.