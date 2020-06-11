Rosa Lee Medlin
Durham
Rosa Lee Medlin, 95, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 surrounded by her close family at her home in Durham. She was born in Raleigh, the daughter of the late Lincoln Thompson and Mildred Thompson Gupton. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Medlin is also predeceased by her husband, Eugene Frank Medlin; brothers, Charlie Thompson, Curtis Thompson; sisters, Louise Finch, Mary Helen Moore; and granddaughter, Kara Medlin.
Mrs. Medlin attended Knightdale and Hugh Morrison High School. She was employed with Sears Roebuck for 42 years, and she volunteered with Duke Regional Hospital for 17 years. Mrs. Medlin was a former member of Durham Memorial Baptist Church for 60 years. She was the first female deacon at the church and taught the senior ladies Sunday School class for over 20 years. She was a current member of the Dorcas Sunday School Class at Hope Valley Baptist Church. Mrs. Medlin was a member of many clubs; the Sears Retirement Club, the Fraternal Order of Amaranth, the Christian Women' Busines Club, the Birthday Club, and a member of the Bahama Chapter of Eastern Star where she was a former Grand Matron. She was also a founding and continuing member of the Durham Women's club for over 60 years.
Mrs. Medlin is survived by her son, Thomas Medlin and wife Darlene; grandchildren, Tee Medlin, Ryan Medlin; great-grandchildren, Abby Medlin, Sawyer Medlin; and brother, James Gupton and wife Teresa; sister, Ruby Gullie; and sister-in-law, Marie Thompson.
A private graveside service for family will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 12th at Raleigh Memorial Park. Face masks and social distancing will be required for all services and visitations. We ask that anyone experiencing cold/flu like symptoms to stay home. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial donations may be made to Kara Ruth Medlin Memorial Scholarship, c/o NC State Foundation, Campus Box 7474, Raleigh, NC 27695-7474.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Eugene Linfors and his nurse, Alicia, as well as Duke HomeCare and Hospice for all their care and support during this time.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in The News and Observer & Herald Sun on Jun. 11, 2020.