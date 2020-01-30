|
|
Rosella Zipp Mays
April 21, 1924 - January 28, 2020
Durham
Rosella Zipp Mays, 95, of Durham, NC passed away on January 28, 2020, in her home, peacefully. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Earl W. Mays, and sister, Joyce Campbell. A funeral mass will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Immaculate Conception Church, Durham NC with a visitation starting one hour prior to the service.
She leaves behind many devoted caregivers, friends, nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to the in Rosella's name. The Mays family is under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service, Durham, NC. Online condolences: www.hallwynne.com; select obits.
Published in HeraldSun on Jan. 30, 2020