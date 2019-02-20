Services Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Berry's Grove Baptist Church Funeral service 2:00 PM Berry's Grove Baptist Church Rosemary C. Willingham

Rosemary Caudill Willingham, 83, formerly of 9633 Berry Road, Timberlake, died Sunday, February 17, 2019. Born in Boyd, KY, she was the daughter of the late Chester Caudill and Trixie Riggle Caudill and wife of the late Reverend Dr. Jimmie Don Willingham. Mrs. Willingham was a Vanguard



Tupperware manager and sold insurance. She was VBS and WMU director at numerous churches where her husband was the minister. She was currently a member of Berry's Grove Baptist Church.



Surviving are her children: Lisa Willingham, of Raleigh and Rev. Craig Willingham and wife, Tonya, of Rougemont; one sister, Judith Eicher of Maineville, OH; two grandchildren, Nicholas Pendergraft and Caroline Willingham; and one great-grandchild, Anderson Ross Hamm.



Funeral service will be held 2PM Thursday at Berry's Grove Baptist Church by the Rev. Tim Bowes. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held 1:00-2:00 PM Thursday at Berry's Grove Baptist Church prior to the service.



Pallbearers will be Andy Ward, Darrow Rimmer, Thomas McPhatter, Daniel Eicher, Nicholas Pendergraft and Danny McCullough. Honorary pallbearer will be Ray Scism.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Berry's Grove Baptist Church, 9628 Berry Rd., Timberlake, NC, 27583.



