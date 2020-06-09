Rowena Overton Wheeler
October 4, 1927 - June 6, 2020
Oxford
Rowena Overton Wheeler, 92, of Oxford, NC died Saturday, June 6, 2020. She was born in Granville County on October 4, 1927 to William Sherman "Buck" Overton and Maggie Lee Blackwell Overton.
Mrs. Wheeler enjoyed fishing, gardening, and traveling. She was a tobacco farmer with her husband for many years, and later worked as a Health Care Technician and retired from Murdoch Developmental Center.
Rowena is survived by her children, Eugene Wheeler (Nancy), Brenda Frazier (Robert), Carolyn Day (Larry dec.), Charles Wheeler (Susan), and Rebecca Sing (Jim); grandchildren, Teresa Miller (Barry dec.), Derek Wheeler, Daren Frazier, David Frazier, Shauna James, Reives Jones, and Maggie Jones; great grandchildren, Erica Swanson, Leah Miller, Alyssa James, Zachary James, and Ella James. She is also survived by siblings, Willie Overton, Shirley Overton, Jennie Strickland, Josephine Snyder, Millie Newton, Sue Link, Roy Overton; and many other loving extended family and friends.
Rowena is predeceased by her husband, Lucius B. Wheeler; sisters, Jessie Law, Madaline Vines, and Emma Lou Newton; and brother, John Overton.
Public viewing hours for extended family and friends will be held at the funeral home on Monday, June 8, 2020 from 12:00 pm to 7:00 pm.
A private funeral service will be held in the Gentry-Newell & Vaughan Funeral Chapel, 503 College St, Oxford, NC with Rev. Bruce Beck officiating. The public is invited to view the service remotely by visiting: https://livestream.com/accounts/29266864/events/9165844. The link will become active at 9:55 am on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Burial will occur in the Mountain Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made in her memory to West Oxford Baptist Church, PO Box 458, Oxford, NC 27565 or Mountain Creek Baptist Church, 2187 Mtn. Creek Rd., Oxford, NC 27565.
Published in Herald Sun on Jun. 9, 2020.